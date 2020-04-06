Omaha Henry Doorly Zoo
Courtesy of: spaces4learning.com

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Officials with Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium say the attraction is facing a nearly $7 million loss as its doors close to the public in the wake of a global pandemic.

The zoo's closure on March 16 through the end of April is projected to amount to a $6.7 million loss.

An estimated 79,300 visitors were expected between March 16 and March 31, and another 155,800 visitors were expected in April. Park pricing ranges from $4 for children to $6 for adults. Children 2 and under are admitted at no charge.

The zoo had expected a bump in visitors as it made plans to celebrate its 125th anniversary.

Tags

In other news

Work starts in Montana on disputed Canada-US oil pipeline

Work starts in Montana on disputed Canada-US oil pipeline

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A Canadian company has started construction on the long-stalled Keystone XL oil sands pipeline despite calls from tribal leaders and environmentalists to delay the $8 billion project amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Tips for avoiding coronavirus scams

Tips for avoiding coronavirus scams

LINCOLN - Medicare officials are warning people that the COVID-19 pandemic has created the perfect petri dish for a wide array of scams, including Medicare fraud.

2020 Nebraska Passport Program postponed

2020 Nebraska Passport Program postponed

LINCOLN - The Nebraska Passport Program has been gaining popularity across the state and nation, but this year it’s postponed to a later date thanks to the coronavirus outbreak.