OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Doctors say a 36-year-old woman in Omaha who recently traveled to the United Kingdom has tested positive for a new coronavirus after showing up at an Omaha emergency room 10 days after her symptoms first appeared.
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts and health officials held a hastily called news conference Friday to announce the development.
Dr. Robert G. Penn, an infectious disease specialist with Nebraska Methodist Hospital in Omaha, says the woman was in respiratory distress when she was taken by another person to a Methodist emergency room on Thursday.
A chest scan showed tell-tale patterns associated with COVID-19, and testing came back positive Friday afternoon.