PILGER - A woman driving drunk was arrested by the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office Thursday afternoon after testing three times over the legal limit.

According to Sheriff Mike Unger, the 50-year-old Rebecca Goodwin was arrested after she was observed driving on the shoulder of Highway 275 just west of Pilger.

Goodwin was arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated 2nd offense (above .150% BAC), driving during suspension, open container of alcohol violation and driving on the shoulder.

She was later booked at the Sheriff’s Office and released after posting a cash bond.

A passenger in her vehicle was cited for an open container of alcohol violation and drinking on a public roadway.

He later suffered a seizure at the Sheriff’s Office and was taken by ambulance to Faith Regional Health Services for treatment of severe alcohol intoxication.

