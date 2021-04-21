Omaha radio host slammed for tweet criticized as racist

KFAB
Courtesy of: CHRIS MACHIAN, Omaha WORLD-HERALD

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A conservative radio host in Omaha is under fire for a social media post criticized as racist that he sent minutes after the conviction of a white former Minneapolis police officer for the killing last year of a Black man.

KFAB afternoon radio host Chris Baker posted a since-deleted tweet Tuesday evening in which he wrote “Guilty!” above an image of what appeared to be four older Black men in body paint and loincloths dancing around a pole.

On Wednesday morning, the station was promoting a special program to air in Baker’s usual afternoon time slot.

