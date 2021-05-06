Omaha Public Schools
Courtesy Photo

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska's largest school district will not offer strictly remote learning next school year.

Omaha Public Schools announced Wednesday that remote learning will end this month. Remote learning within OPS schools and other Nebraska districts, in which students learned and performed school work at home, began last year with the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

OPS will still offer an option for students not ready to return fully to learning in person. The district will expand the Omaha Virtual School, an existing program in which students spend four days a week learning independently at home and attend in-person sessions once each week.

Tags

In other news

Keith Kube Commentary for Thursday May 6

Keith Kube Commentary for Thursday May 6

Sustainability is like the Hippocratic Oath in medicine: Do no harm! We have an obligation to make the world a better place by working to improve things and not leave a mess when we are gone.

New program helps seniors with mental health struggles

New program helps seniors with mental health struggles

NELIGH - May is Mental Health Awareness Month and people of all ages can experience mental illness, especially older individuals, and Antelope Memorial Hospital’s Senior Life Solutions Program can help you work through those struggles.