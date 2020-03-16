Omaha Public Schools
Courtesy Photo

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha Public Schools will remain closed indefinitely to help limit the spread of the new coronavirus.

The Omaha district had earlier announced plans for temporary closures that would extend spring breaks to about two weeks, but officials said Monday there now isn't a tentative date to resume classes.

District administrators said they will evaluate health conditions every two weeks and consult with local and state officials as they determine when to reopen.

The move followed Nebraska Commissioner of Education Matt Blomstedt's request that schools make plans to cancel classes.

Tags

In other news

Nebraska imposes 10-person limit on public gatherings

Nebraska imposes 10-person limit on public gatherings

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Gov. Pete Ricketts has limited public gatherings to 10 people in an effort to keep the coronavirus from spreading, even though it's likely to mean painful economic times and major disruption to people's lives.