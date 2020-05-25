Life Care Center of Elkhorn
Courtesy of: Chris Machian - Omaha World Herald

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An eighth resident at a western Omaha nursing home has died from COVID-19, as Nebraska health officials reported three new deaths and 145 news cases of the virus.

The Life Care Center of Elkhorn in Omaha reported its latest death on Sunday, along with news that eight residents of the care center who had previously tested negative for the virus have now tested positive.

The state’s online coronavirus tracking site says there were three new deaths reported Sunday, bringing the state’s total deaths since the outbreak began to 150.

