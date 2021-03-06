Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The family of Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert says her husband has died.

Police found a man dead at the couple’s home. A statement Friday from the Stothert family announced the death of Joe Stothert.

The statement came about three hours after Omaha police were called to the mayor’s home to investigate reports of a shooting.

Officers found the body of a man. Police didn’t provide details about the shooting but stated that foul play wasn’t suspected.

The family says Joe Stothert's death was a "tragic loss."

