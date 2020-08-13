NORFOLK - n Omaha man was sent to the hospital after crashing into two parked cars in Norfolk Wednesday night.
According to Norfolk Police Captain Chad Reiman, the accident occurred in the 800 block of South 7th Street.
Officers found that a car traveling north bound at a high rate of speed on 7th Street struck the two parked vehicles causing significant damage to both as well as the vehicle that was being driven.
After hitting the parked vehicles, the car continued more than 180 feet before striking a tree and coming to rest.
The driver 29-year-old Lukas Boykin had to be extricated from his vehicle by Norfolk Fire and Rescue. He was then transported to Faith Regional Health Services.
During the investigation, officers discovered evidence of alcohol use and a blood draw was taken from Boykin.
Norfolk Police are continuing to investigate the incident and criminal charges are pending based on the conclusion of the investigation.
All three vehicles were totaled as a result of the accident.