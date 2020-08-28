Omaha city councilman wants to extend mask mandate

Councilman Pete Festersen
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An Omaha city councilman wants to extend the city’s mask mandate through at least Oct. 20 as the state topped 33,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and crept close to 400 COVID-19 deaths.

Councilman Pete Festersen proposes the extension, which would also exempt those playing team sports.

Festersen says he has the backing of other council members.

He says the city council needs to vote on the extension by Tuesday, as it will take two weeks for the ordinance to go into effect, and the current mandate expires Sept. 15.

