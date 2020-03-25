OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Hospital officials say a health care provider who worked in the neonatal intensive care unit of Children’s Hospital & Medical Center in Omaha has tested positive for COVID-19.
The hospital said in a news release Wednesday that the provider had contact with 10 patients, and that the families of the patients and hospital staff members who came in contact with the infected person have been informed.
The provider was tested after developing symptoms following work last weekend at the hospital and is now isolating at home.