Gary Anthone
Courtesy of: Fred Knapp, Reporter/Producer, NET News

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Omaha-area hospitals are reporting another uptick in coronavirus patients, but local health officials are still managing the caseloads without any issues.

Nebraska Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Gary Anthone, says Douglas County’s hospitals are treating 135 patients, up from 122 last week. But Anthone says the increase hasn’t had much of an impact on the available bed space or ventilators within the hospitals.

Among the coronavirus patients is Nebraska state Sen. Mike Moser, of Columbus, who is receiving care at Nebraska Medical Center. Gov. Pete Ricketts says he's praying for Moser's recovery.

Tags

In other news

BNSF railroad to clean up lead waste at Iowa property

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — Federal officials say BNSF railroad has agreed to clean up 2 million pounds of broken glass from televisions and computer monitors that contains lead at a property it bought in Sioux City, Iowa, several years ago.