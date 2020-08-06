OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The coronavirus outbreak that has seen tens of thousands of confirmed cases in Nebraska is also plaguing jail and prison systems in the state.
The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services announced this week that two state prison staffers had tested positive for the virus — one at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution and the other at the Diagnostic and Evaluation Center in Lincoln. Both are isolating at home.
That news came as Douglas County confirmed an expanded outbreak at the Douglas County Jail, where 13 correctional officers and six inmates have tested positive for the virus this week.