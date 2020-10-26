LINCOLN - If you have any old pictures of you or your family enjoying the great outdoors at any Nebraska state park or recreation area, send a duplicate in to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.
Marketing and Advertising Manager Jane Gustafson says they’re requesting the old photos for their 100-year anniversary in 2021.
Gustafson says there’s a couple of things they’re doing with the pictures.
"First off, we are putting together a special issue of our Nebraskaland Magazine that will target some of the different things that have happened in our park areas and just give a little history about it, what they were like back in the day, and what they're like now. We're hoping we get enough photos that we have a lot of them to also share through our social media channels on Facebook and Instagram as well as in news releases and our website."
Gustafson says they’d like the photos submitted to be before the year 2000 and you’re encouraged to talk about who is in the photos you send and what the story is behind it.
To submit your photos, fill out the online form at OutdoorNebraska.Gov or mail a physical copy to Nebraskaland Magazine.