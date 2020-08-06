Oktoberfest 2020 postponed

NORFOLK - Norfolk’s annual Oktoberfest celebration can be added to the list of events not taking place thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce in partnership with BankFirst announced the decision Thursday.
Events Director Katie Reed tells News Talk WJAG they’ve been monitoring the health directives in place with the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department.
"With us currently in phase 3 (the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department) recently moved over to the new color dial wheel, and that has recently started to take an uptick. We know with school starting it's probably going to be going up a little more, and in order to go to phase 4 we have to see that decrease."
President and CEO Denise Wilkinson says the health and safety of the attendees, volunteers and vendors are their primary concern.
"The Chamber and BankFirst are not going to be the catalyst for a COVID outbreak. And with the social distancing of six feet apart, it's darn near impossible at Oktoberfest. We were even looking at different locations to try to do that - you know, it's a whole family fun festival, so you have children there and the sanitation - it was a difficult decision, but without phase 4, it wasn't even an option."
Wilkinson added the chamber’s annual banquet is set for Thursday August 27th. Information can be found at NorfolkAreaChamber.com.