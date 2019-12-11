NORFOLK - District 2 Madison County Commissioner Christian Ohl has announced he will not seek a third term.
Ohl announced his decision Tuesday in a press release:
It has been a tremendous honor and I've been humbled to see first-hand how hard-working, giving, and selfless the people of Madison County are. Whether it's tornadoes in a neighboring county, regional flooding, or a neighbor in need, the people roll up their sleeves and act as a community to help each other.
In Madison County, we are served by a tremendous group of men and women. When snow storms are predicted, some road maintenance members chose to spend the night at the shop to ensure they can open the roads. This Thanksgiving, and many holidays prior, the road maintenance crew and law enforcement canceled plans so they could be present to keep roads open and safe.
During flooding, the District 2 road foreman spent a night in an excavator pulling trees away from bridge supports to ensure the community didn't lose the bridge. I could tell stories about tremendous character and work that is done in every office; our County is filled with people like this, the sons and daughters of farmers who learned to do whatever it takes to help a neighbor and finish the work that must be completed.
For next year, we have some very important repairs to complete and important projects that had been delayed in the wake of last year's flooding. The amount of work completed last year, in the repair and improvement of our roads, was truly amazing. We have a very aggressive schedule for 2020 and I am looking forward to what will be completed this next year.
With gratitude and humility, I want to thank the people of this County for the opportunity I have had to serve as a Commissioner.