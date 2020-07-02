Ohiya Casino & Resort has reopened

NIOBRARA - Ohiya Casino and Resort, which is located seven miles east of Niobrara, is now open again after closing due to coronavirus precautions.
General Manager Thelma Thomas says it’s been a smooth reopening and the guests have been respectful of the safety precautions they’ve implemented.
"We're requiring our guests to get their temperature taken before they get on the game floor, where a mask, use hand sanitizer, and check in with our players club."
Thomas says future phases of reopening will include the hotel, restaurant, event hall, swimming pool, and exercise room.
She says they do have a café court that’s open where you can smoke and eat.
The facility is open from 10 a.m. to 12 a.m. daily.