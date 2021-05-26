Ryan Larsen

LA VISTA, Neb. (AP) — Officials in eastern Nebraska have suspended the search of a lake and recreational area as they try to find an 11-year-old autistic boy missing for more than a week.

La Vista Police Chief Bob Lausten says officials have combed the Walnut Creek Recreation Area and even lowered the park's lake by several feet in the search for 11-year-old Ryan Larsen. Police will now focus their efforts on looking through surveillance video gathered from around the La Vista area to see if the boy appears in any of it.

So far, police say, only one image believed to be Ryan has been found on a La Vista business surveillance video about 90 minutes after the boy went missing from his school.

