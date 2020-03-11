Officials say inmate on furlough died at Lincoln hospital

Nebraska Department of Correctional Services

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — State prison officials say an inmate assigned to the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln has died at a Lincoln hospital.

The officials say Bao Nguyen was on a 48-hour furlough to the home of an immediate family member when he went to the hospital.

He died early Monday. The 37-year-old had been serving seven years for Lancaster County crimes that included leaving the scene of an accident, operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest and possession of a controlled substance.

His sentence began in September 2017. His cause of death is being investigated.  

