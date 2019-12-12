Nebraska Department of Correctional Services

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Officials say at least six inmates who became ill last month probably ate something they shouldn't have at a Lincoln prison and became infected by salmonella.

The Lincoln Correctional Center prisoners are recovering from their symptoms. The Nebraska Correctional Services Department says two had been taken to a hospital for treatment, but only one was admitted.

The prison and the neighboring Diagnostic and Evaluation Center share food service operations, but no one at the evaluation center reported becoming ill.

State prisons director Scott Frakes says that suggests the six ate something that had been hidden away and not properly stored.

Tags

In other news

Company won't reopen flood-damaged Nebraska jerky plant

BELLEVUE, Neb. (AP) — A Wisconsin-based company has decided to not reopen its flood-damaged plant in eastern Nebraska.Jack Link's spokesman Abbey Miller says the Missouri River flooding in March overwhelmed the company's Bellevue plant. The plant sits just east of Offutt Air Force Base, whic…

Officials: Lincoln prison inmates infected with salmonella

Officials: Lincoln prison inmates infected with salmonella

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Officials say at least six inmates who became ill last month probably ate something they shouldn't have at a Lincoln prison and became infected by salmonella.The Lincoln Correctional Center prisoners are recovering from their symptoms. The Nebraska Correctional Services …

Corn farmers call on Washington to finish the job

Corn farmers call on Washington to finish the job

WASHINGTON D.C. - The nation’s corn farmers are urging Congress and the Trump administration to move quickly in passing and ratifying the U.S.-Mexico Canada Agreement, as well as fixing the small refinery exemptions issue.