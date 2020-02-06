Camp Ashland
(Nebraska National Guard file photo)

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Officials say 70 Americans being evacuated from China over a viral outbreak will be flown into Omaha and quarantined at a nearby Nebraska National Guard training base.

The evacuees will arrive at Eppley Airfield on Thursday or Friday and park in a remote spot.

University of Nebraska Medical Center Chancellor Jeffrey Gold said during a news conference Thursday that all of the evacuees should be healthy when they arrive from Wuhan, China, the center of the new coronavirus outbreak. 

They will be quarantined for 14 days and monitored closely for any signs of illness.

