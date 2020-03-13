OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Officials say a Cass County man in his 50s has tested positive for the new coronavirus, making him the 11th known case in Nebraska.
The man recently flew back to Nebraska from Minnesota on the same connecting flight as the woman who is Nebraska's first case of COVID-19.
Officials say the man's been self-isolating at his home since last Saturday. The 36-year-old Omaha woman tested positive March 6.
Health officials say she had recently traveled to the United Kingdom with her father and first started showing symptoms of a respiratory illness on Feb. 24. She returned to Nebraska on Feb. 27.