OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska health officials say a variant of the coronavirus first found in Brazil has been found in Omaha.
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services has confirmed two people in Douglas County have tested positive for the so-called Brazil P.1 variant. That strain is believed to be responsible for a surge in hospitalizations in Brazil even though many people there had already developed COVID-19 and made antibodies against it.
State health officials say the Douglas County cases were detected through COVID testing, and investigations into the cases are underway.