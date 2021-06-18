LINCOLN - Fire season has arrived in Nebraska, and observation flights have begun for early detection of wildfires.
Assistant Director with the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency Bryan Tuma says NEMA, the Nebraska Forest Service, and the Civil Air Patrol work together in the effort.
Tuma says the flights are conducted after local firefighters on scene request observation.
"We will take a volunteer fire representative or maybe a Nebraska Forest Service representative, and they will survey an area. Sometimes we have dry lightning strikes that start fires or we have fires that start for a variety of other reasons, but the goal there is to identify those fires when they're small."
Tuma says following the 2012 wildfires, this effort was put in place with passage of the Wildfire Control Act of 2013.
He says since then Nebraska has not had a significant wildfire.