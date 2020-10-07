NORFOLK - The Norfolk Area United Way helps fund 23 Northeast Nebraska agencies including one that provides behavioral and mental health, and substance abuse services.
Oasis Counseling International serves a 22-county area in Northeast and North Central Nebraska.
Executive Director Dr. Mark Stortvedt says the United Way funding is a crucial part of making counseling work for people.
"It allows us to remove barriers for people so they can access other funding. We have a lot of people that have very high deductibles and United Way will let us use resources to help them get to that place where their insurance will kick in and start working for them, but often that gap up front stops them from getting services at all. United Way really opens the door for people to start services when they should start services, and be able to access them immediately."
Stortvedt says last year they served around 1,900 clients.
For more information or to contribute, check the web site NorfolkAreaUnitedWay.com.