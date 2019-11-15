NORFOLK, NE – An O’Neill woman is the newest member of the Northeast Community College Board of Governors.
The board voted unanimously at its monthly meeting Thursday in Norfolk to appoint Nicole Sedlacek to an open District Two seat.
Sedlacek, an economic development consultant with the Nebraska Public Power District, succeeds Keith Harvey of Creighton, who resigned in September. District Two covers Boyd, Brown, Holt, Keya Paha, Knox, and Rock counties in their entirety and a portion of Cedar County.
Sedlacek said she applied for the board position because she believes in the mission of Northeast Community College as it continues to meet the needs of students and the region. She said as an alum and a longtime advocate of the institution, she wants to ensure it continues to be one of the top community colleges in Nebraska and the nation.
“My experience in economic development over the last 12-years has helped make me aware of what our strengths are as a region; what needs businesses and industries have; and how education, economic development and business and industry all need to be working together to solve some of the challenges we face in northeast Nebraska, such as workforce shortages and a declining population,” she said. “I believe it is important to demonstrate how Northeast Community College is providing outreach to the entire 20-county service area.”
Steve Anderson of Concord, chair of the board of governors, is pleased Sedlacek will be joining the board.
“Nicole Sedlacek has had a long association with Northeast Community College and has a great perspective on the needs of the College’s 20 county service area, with particular knowledge of the far western service area. She will make an excellent addition to our board.”
Sedlacek earned an associate arts degree from Northeast Community College, a bachelor of science degree in management from Bellevue University and is a graduate of the University of Oklahoma Economic Development Institute.
Prior to her role with NPPD, she served as economic development director of the Holt County Economic Development Agency for nine years. She has assisted in previous Northeast Community College projects including the College of Nursing capital campaign in the O’Neill area and was co-chair of the College’s O’Neill Extended Campus fundraising campaign.
She has served as president of the Northeast Community College Foundation Board of Directors. In addition, Sedlacek was presented Northeast’s Distinguished Service Award in 2014.
Sedlacek, who has said she will run for the seat when it comes up for election in 2020, will be sworn in at the board’s December meeting.
The Northeast Community College Board of Governors is made up of 11 members, with two members representing each of five districts. There is one at-large member who represents the College’s entire 20-county service area.