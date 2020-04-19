MADISON - Numerous COVID-19 cases have been confirmed at the Tyson Foods Plant in Madison.
According to the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department, two cases were confirmed last Thursday and as of now there are six.
An additional 30+ tests are pending at this time from Tyson employees or direct household contacts of Tyson employees.
On the prior evening of April 15, the department was notified of the statewide initiative to increase COVID-19 testing in the area and were advised that a mass testing event was to be offered in the ELVPHD district for up to 100 patrons in coordination with DHHS, Nebraska Public Health Lab and military personnel.
After learning of the positive cases at Tyson in Madison, ELVPHD made the decision to earmark the majority of the 100 tests for Tyson employees and/or household members of Tyson employees. Initially, support was achieved from both corporate and local Tyson leaders.
On Friday evening, the department was notified in writing from Tyson Vice President in Arkansas that upon further reflection, Tyson was declining to provide names of any Tyson team members as requested by our department.
Further, the notice stated that Tyson did not see that providing team member information to us was necessary, as they believed that the testing should be reserved for other groups stating that they had not identified symptomatic Tyson team members who had not been tested.
Through public advertising, the screening event schedule was filled Friday evening. Of those Tyson employees requesting a test through the public scheduling solicitation, the majority of those were reporting symptoms in conjunction with their request to be tested.
ELVPHD made several recommendations (in writing) to Tyson on Friday reiterating that utmost attention to stopping spread, and exposures in the plant now could procure immense gain in outbreak control in the days and weeks ahead.
As this outbreak investigation continues, testing results, case numbers related to Tyson, and any further updates will be provided to the public.