OMAHA - All eligible donors are encouraged to give the gift of life as inclement weather and seasonal illnesses are having an effect.
Regional Communications Director with the American Red Cross Josh Murray says they’re in need of all blood types at this time, and with the recent snow storm a number of blood drives had to be canceled.
"One donation can help up to three people. So when we're talking about losing over 1,200 blood donations that's 3,500 or so people that we could've helped with those donations that we were unable to collect."
Murray says also they’re still testing blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies, and the response to that has been great.
To find a blood drive near you go to RedCrossBlood.org.