LINCOLN - The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services received several reports of tick related illnesses this summer.
Jeff Hamik, vector-borne disease epidemiologist and entomologist tells News Talk WJAG, a Nebraska man in his 60s has died from Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever, a disease carried by ticks.
Hamik says they have also seen nine cases of Ehrlichiosis.
"I think some of it is we've been actually working pretty hard to get that message out to the local health community and providers to keep in the back of their during tick season to watch out for these type of illnesses. Additionally with the Ehrlichiosis cases, that's transmitted by the lone star tick and in some areas of Nebraska that is probably the most prevalent tick.”
Hamik says perform regular, full body tick checks on your person and children, and if possible, shower within two hours of coming in from outdoors.
He says you can remove ticks by using pointy tweezers, grasping the tick as close to the skin’s surface and pulling straight out.