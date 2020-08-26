LINCOLN - The flood last year in Nebraska inundated lots of crops and a new Prevent Plant Special Report highlights how big the impact was.
Nebraska Extension Ag Economist and author of the report Jim Jansen says in 2019, Nebraska had about 400,000 acres of prevent plant, meaning crops weren’t able to be planted in a timely manner to comply with crop insurance policy provisions.
Jansen says annually there’s typically 81,000 prevent plant acres.
As part of a survey for the report, Jansen says they looked at how many producers with land leases accounted for disaster in the form of flooding or excessive moisture.
"We reported that a little over 75 percent of responses had not properly accounted for disaster in the form of flooding or prevent plant in Nebraska. About 15 percent partially did and a little over five percent fully accounted for it. Keep in mind it's a fairly low degree of risk."
To view the full report visit Extension.UNL.Edu.