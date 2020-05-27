OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska's prisons and juvenile detention centers continue to see staff infected with the new coronavirus, as the state's death toll and positive COVID-19 cases climbed Tuesday.
The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services reported Tuesday that a staff member at the Nebraska State Penitentiary has tested positive for the virus.
That marked the seventh staff member at the penitentiary and the 12th throughout the state's prisons system to test positive since the outbreak began.
Officials in Omaha also confirmed a third officer with the Douglas County Department of Corrections has tested positive and has been hospitalized with COVID-19, and an employee of the Douglas County Youth Center has tested positive.