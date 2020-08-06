LINCOLN - Governor Pete Ricketts has announced this year’s Developing Youth Talent Initiative grant recipients.
The initiative encourages youth to explore high-demand career paths where talent is needed and there are plenty of jobs.
The announcement was made during a press conference at the Capitol Wednesday that CLAAS of America in Omaha, Nucor in Norfolk, and Kawasaki in Lincoln were the recipients.
Ricketts said it’s the second time Nucor is an award winner and they’ll be working with 15 school districts and 15 schools impacting about 2,000 students.
"Additive manufacturing is one of the things that they'll be doing which is another word for 3D printing. So they'll be purchasing 3D printers for five schools in the Norfolk area and they're going to be getting a grant of $40,400 to be able to work with those school districts. Certainly during the pandemic that's come in handy as the schools were able to pull together their 3D printers and print face masks."
Ricketts said since the program’s inception, 43 school districts and about 12,000 students have been impacted.