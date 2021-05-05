CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Nucor has announced an upgrade to the company’s engineered bar mill in Norfolk.
According to a news release, the Board of Directors approved the project, which will better serve the automotive market and continue to meet its customers' needs for the highest quality products.
The modernization project will include a new reheat furnace, new intermediate mill, and coil inspection and trimming station.
The $58 million investment project is expected to be completed and operational in the fourth quarter of 2022.
"The upgrades we are making to our engineered bar mill in Nebraska are part of our efforts to continue to grow the number of tons we sell to the automotive market," said Leon Topalian, President & CEO of Nucor Corporation. "This investment is part of our greater commercial strategy to align our product mix with current and future demand of our customers and will reinforce Nucor as a leader in engineered bar and rod."
When completed, these upgrades will enhance Nucor Steel Nebraska's ability to produce engineered bar and coil products with improved surface quality and reduced decarburization, which are required to meet high-end engineered bar automotive applications.
This investment will further diversify the products supplied from Nucor Steel Nebraska. Additionally, this project will further our commitment to safety by allowing Nucor teammates to do their work away from the rolling process.
Located in Norfolk, Nucor Steel Nebraska has been operating since 1973 and employs 500 teammates. From 2012 to 2015, Nucor invested heavily in Nebraska to boost its production of special bar quality steel for the demanding engineered bar market, driven by energy, automotive, heavy truck and heavy equipment manufacturers.