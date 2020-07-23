OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Two University of Nebraska campuses in Omaha have announced they will lay off a total of nine people and let about 16 vacant positions go unfilled to meet budget constraints.
The cuts comes as the university system looks to cut $43 million from its budget over the next three years.
The news came Wednesday from Dr. Jeffrey Gold, chancellor of both the University of Nebraska at Omaha and the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.
Officials said six of the position cuts will be seen at UNO and three at UNMC.
Each campus faces more than $6 million in budget cuts over the next three years.