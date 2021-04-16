LINCOLN - In 2019, more than 3,100 lives were lost in crashes that involved a distracted driver.
To help crack down on it, the Nebraska State Patrol took part in the national ‘U Text, U Drive, U Pay’ campaign this past weekend.
Public Relations Director Cody Thomas says even just a few seconds of looking away from the road can have disastrous consequences.
Thomas says one thing they really want to focus on is making sure that the priority is where it should be and if you’re driving, that’s your number one priority.
"When we have troopers go into schools or community events, it's about building those safe driving habits right off the bat so that they know when you get into a car the first thing you do is buckle your seatbelt and the second thing you do is have a plan for how to avoid distractions whether that's putting the phone in the glove box or designating a texter."
Thomas says during the campaign, troopers arrested 21 people for driving under the influence of alcohol, issued 257 speeding citations, and 28 driving under suspension citations.