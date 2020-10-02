LINCOLN - Many Nebraska State Patrol troopers will be replacing their standard NSP patch with a pink and black patch for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Public Relations Director Cody Thomas says they’re taking part in the Pink Patch Project which is a national effort and this is the third year they’ve participated in it.
Thomas says it’s an effort they’re proud to be a part of and means a little bit more this year as they lost Barb Klinetobe to breast cancer and various other cancers. She was a dispatcher for the Omaha office for 40 years.
"Our troopers have kept her memory alive for sure and our dispatchers have done the same. I know there are some troopers, especially in the Omaha area, who were close with her for many years and are wearing that pink patch specifically to honor her this year."
Thomas says pink patches are also available for purchase by NSP civilian employees and members of the public at local NSP offices.