LINCOLN - The central and eastern part of Nebraska got dumped on with snow Monday and Tuesday which kept the state patrol busy responding to incidents.
Public Relations Director Cody Thomas says Lincoln got nearly 15 inches of snow and all residential areas were finally clear late Wednesday night.
Thomas says they encouraged people to stay home and off of the roads once snow started to fall on Monday which helped a little.
"Our troopers on Monday and Tuesday combined to respond to over 600 weather related incidents and most of those were between the Iowa border and Kearney. So it was some of the more populated areas in Nebraska with heavier traffic that got affected and even with the significantly lower traffic volume there were still a lot of incidents out there."
Thomas says of those 600 weather related incidents, 543 were motorist assists, 53 crashes and 34 assists for other agencies.
He says Nebraska Department of Transportation plows had been working non-stop and have covered thousands of miles on Interstate 80 and other major highways around the state.
Nebraska will likely get more bad weather this winter so it’s important to view 511 for up to date road conditions.