LINCOLN - The Nebraska State Patrol has announced some updates to its fingerprinting system.
Public Relations Director Cody Thomas says the improved system will make the fingerprinting process easier and more efficient for customers.
Thomas says fingerprinting is one of the most in demand services the patrol offers.
He says NSP provides fingerprinting services for a wide variety of customer needs, including adoption, childcare, and concealed handgun permits.
Thomas says now you can take care of all of the paperwork online and just the actual fingerprint process is done in house.
For more information, go to the State Patrol’s website.