NSP Cruiser at Night
Courtesy of: Nebraska State Patrol

LINCOLN - The holiday season typically includes lots of parties and gatherings that people go to.

To crack down on drunk driving and help keep people safe the Nebraska State Patrol has launched a “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign.

Public Relations Director Cody Thomas says the campaign began last weekend.

"We've had a number of DUI arrests already as part of this operation. We're partnering with law enforcement agencies across Nebraska and the entire country trying to take a big proactive step toward DUI enforcement during the holidays."

Thomas said throughout 2018 in Nebraska, nearly one-third of all fatality crashes involved alcohol.

He said there will also be extra drivers on the road so give yourself ample time to get from point A to point B, avoid distractions, keep your speed at the speed limit, and follow all other traffic safety laws.

