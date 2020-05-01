LINCOLN - The Nebraska State Patrol is doing what it can to keep truck drivers safe during the coronavirus pandemic.
One hundred thousand surgical masks have been distributed to truckers and they were provided by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and Department of Homeland Security.
Lieutenant Mike Maytum said truck drivers are vital during this time.
"They're bringing the products that we need, the medical supplies that we need, to really get America moving again. If they can't do that, our recovery time is going to be longer and it's going to be harder. We feel it's really important to just keep these drivers healthy and keep the wheels turning."
Captain Gerry Krolikoski, Commander of Carrier Enforcement said troopers are proud to be a part of the effort to keep the truck drivers safe.
The masks were distributed at various rest stops and weigh stations in Nebraska the last couple days.