LINCOLN - The Nebraska State Education Association is calling for consistency in COVID-19 vaccine distribution.
President Jenni Benson tells News Talk WJAG the organization sent a letter to Governor Pete Ricketts and other state officials to prioritize educators, especially those above age 65 and those with comorbidities, to be vaccinated.
Benson says in some parts of the state, educators are being bypassed after being deemed essential workers.
"In some areas we have vaccination clinics and if you volunteer you get the vaccination - which I'm perfectly fine with - but when you have several hundred vaccines left at the end of the day and instead of going down the list for those who are over 65, medically fragile, educators, or essential workers you have spouses of the people volunteering come and get their vaccination."
Benson says they’re asking public health districts coordinate with school districts to immunize school employees over the age of 65, and those with comorbidities, within the next two weeks.
She says they appreciate all the work the local health departments have done and school districts are willing to work with them on this process.