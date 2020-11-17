LINCOLN - Toward the end of October the Nebraska State Education Association sent out a survey to teachers and has received more than 6,500 responses regarding their views and concerns on teaching during the pandemic.
President Jeni Benson said 92-percent of staff support a statewide mask mandate, 86-percent feel overwhelmed and stressed, and nearly one in four teachers says they plan to leave the profession at the end of the year.
Benson said something needs to be done to keep schools open and operating safely.
"If the leadership in this state won't make hard decisions and put mandates in place, our schools will close even if they say schools need to remain open. Our hospitals will continue to be overrun and more Nebraskans will die. We hold Governor Ricketts, the one person in this state who can actually mandate change, 100 percent accountable for what is happening."
Executive Director Maddie Fennel said the association is calling for a statewide mask mandate, limitation of ten people for indoor and outdoor gatherings, temporary close of bars and indoor dining, and dedensification of classrooms.
Fennel said they’re also calling for a moratorium on all youth and high school sports and extra-curricular activities until January.