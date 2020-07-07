LINCOLN - School districts across the state are looking at how the upcoming year can be both a safe and successful one.
Nebraska State Education Association executive director Maddie Fennell tells News Talk WJAG in making the decisions on reopening schools, each district needs to be addressed by its geographic area in terms of COVID-19 cases.
Fennell says overall the NSEA wants the students physically back in the classroom.
"We are very concerned about the number of kids who nobody has basically heard from since they left school. We're concerned about the decrease in reports of child abuse, and we're worried about where those kids are at, but we're also worried about the kids who have great parents who are just that - parents need to get back to work. A lot of stress is on families today."
Fennell says they do support the districts being supplied personal protective equipment including masks for all students and staff where appropriate.
For more information on the NSEA’s COVID-19 guidance go to NSEA.Org/COVID19.