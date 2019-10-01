LINCOLN - USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service has announced the availability of some funding to restore flood-prone lands in Nebraska.
Easements Program Manager Bryan Euse says over $4 million is offered to fund conservation easements in Nebraska counties damaged by flooding and other natural disasters.
"Eligible land is land that was flooded this year, or flooded two out of the last ten years. Generally we're looking at Ag land but it is possible a housing development could sign up for it. They would need sponsors and look into putting the entire floodplain into the easement program."
Euse says eligible applicants voluntarily agree to sell a permanent conservation easement to the United States through NRCS.
He says compensation is based on the value of the easement as determined by an appraisal or market analysis.
For more information contact your local NRCS office and applications are due October 31.