NORFOLK - Norfolk Public Schools is continuing to make its voice heard in the Nebraska Legislature on various bills that would affect the district and taxpayers.
Board Member Dr. Jenna Hatfield-Waite said testimony in support of LB 146 was sent in and if passed the bill would allow recently retired teachers to serve as substitutes eight days per month which could help with the substitute teacher shortage.
Hatfield-Waite said Superintendent Dr. Jami Jo Thompson met with Senator Mike Flood in regards to LB 408 which would place a three percent cap on property tax growth.
"As the bill is currently written, it would result in a decrease in funding for equalized school districts because actual property tax valuations would be used when calculating state aid even though the amount of property taxes collected would be reduced. The effects of this bill on NPS would be a $1.6 million decrease in the first year alone."
She said the district is opposed to LB 681 which includes private K-12 schools in educational savings plans, limiting funding available for other state obligations such as K-12 public schools.