NORFOLK - With the coronavirus pandemic still looming, teachers have had to adapt and overcome a lot of obstacles already this year.
At the Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education meeting Monday night Superintendent Dr. Jami Jo Thompson said they’re required to start their day at 7:45 and frequently asked to sub during their planning periods due to a lack of substitute teachers.
Thompson said her administrative team is meeting to discuss ways they may be able to provide teachers with some relief.
"We're looking at potentially adding instructional coaches to our sub pool on a rotating basis, and/or providing teachers with some additional plan time. It may require teachers to use some of their PLC time as planning time, which we know would limit our progress in terms of curriculum, assessment, and instruction, but wouldn't require us to change the student calendar."
Thompson said with all of the uncertainties moving into the winter months, they don’t want to change the student calendar unless it becomes absolutely necessary.
She said changing the calendar would cause additional stress for families and reduce students’ instructional hours.