NPS to revisit COVID-19 return to school plan

NORFOLK - As the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department nears orange in the COVID-19 risk dial, numerous parents of Norfolk Public Schools students attended the Board of Education meeting Monday night to speak for and against hybrid learning which would occur if the department went into orange.
A teacher spoke and said the district needs to look at positive COVID-19 cases in schools instead of the whole health department.
Katie Uehling, a parent said she’s concerned for kids who rely on school for more than learning.
"Lets reevaluate what really matters and that's where our kids spend their day, who teaches them, how they learn their social skills, where they get their next meal, whether they're warm in the winter or cool in the summer because school is the only place some kids get that. They need our teachers and they need school."
Superintendent Dr. Jami Jo Thompson said she feels safe in postponing going into orange even if the dial goes that way as there’s one staff member and one student district wide that are COVID-19 positive right now.
The board unanimously approved a motion to take the return to school plan back to the return to school committee and suspend the orange procedures at this time.