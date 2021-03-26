NORFOLK - Norfolk Public Schools will be replacing old and outdated technology devices for students with new ones after approval by the Board of Education.
At the meeting Thursday, Director of Student Services & Safety Erik Wilson requested the purchase of 1,050 Chromebooks for approximately $229,000 that will be used through the 2028/29 school year and placed at 5th, 7th, and 9th grade levels.
Approval of 433 touch screen Chromebooks was also requested to replace outdated iPads used at the Kindergarten and 1st grade levels for around $140,000.
Wilson said the touch screen devices come with a one year warranty and software will be updated for nine years.
"The I.T. team has looked at each one of these devices. They've taken them apart, made sure they're functional, the charging devices look like they're going to hold up, and the insides of the devices are in good condition that no parts will rattle loose."
Purchase of the devices was unanimously approved in two separate motions.