NPS to offer remote learning next semester

NORFOLK - The Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education has unanimously approved a plan regarding remote learning for students and their parents that prefer it due to COVID-19 concerns.
At the board meeting Monday night, it was determined that teaching students remotely while still teaching students in person would be taxing on teachers, so the remote learning subcommittee recommended online education programs.
Director of Teaching and Learning Beth Nelson said the programs the committee recommends are Accellus and Edgenuity.
"At preschool, we wouldn't provide a remote learning option. In K-6 we're recommending Accellus and 7-12 Edgenuity. We feel like as we studied these two programs, they were best suited for those grade levels."
The subcommittee also recommended the hiring of four additional teachers if enrollment matched anticipated interest.
The remote learning option will begin starting on January 5th which is the start of the second semester.