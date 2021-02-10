NORFOLK - Norfolk Public Schools experienced a loss in student enrollment this year after it had grown every year since the 2011-2012 school year.
At the Board of Education meeting Monday night Superintendent Dr. Jami Jo Thompson went over the enrollment data to see if it might be a new trend.
Thompson said enrollment decreased by 137 students from September of 2019 to September of 2020. There were more homeschooled student in the district due to the coronavirus pandemic, but it may not fully explain the loss.
She said enrollment for this year started at nearly the same level as it started in 2018-19.
"Some good news is that our enrollment has steadily increased from September through January of this year increasing by 35 students. I was hoping that trend would continue throughout the year, however we have experienced a slight decrease of four students in February."
Thompson said they will need to monitor the situation closely to determine if the decrease is an anomaly due to the pandemic or if it’s a new trend of outmigration.